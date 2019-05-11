|
On May 10, 2019, Hilda S. Amster (nee Shaivitz) passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Hilda was the beloved wife of the late Leo Amster; cherished mother of Louise (Jay) Weinberg and Emily (Howard) Goren; devoted sister of the late Reva Brau, Norman Shaivitz, and Memie Shaivitz; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Stella Shaivitz; adored grandmother of Evan (Lindsay) Weinberg, Shanna (Brett) Weinblatt, Jason (Rebecca) Goren, and Brian Goren; dear great-grandmother of Parker and Leo Weinberg, and Scarlett and Sienna Weinblatt.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 13, at 11 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Levindale Auxiliary, 2434 West Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215, or Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2306 Shaded Brook Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2019