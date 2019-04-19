Hildegard Erna Croft, formerly of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on April 16, 2019. She was 92. She was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Edward and Erna Neils Hoffman. She was the mother of Paul L. Croft of Oregon, and the late Kathleen Marie Dixon, step-mother of Harrie I. Jones and M. Wreatha Jones-Hankins. She had 3 grandchildren, Cheryl Dixon, Jennifer Dixon and Carolyn Larson, 3 step-grandchildren, R. J. Hankins, Allison Roark, and Megan Hankins, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was the mother-in-law of Floyd Dixon, and sister of Dr. Gerhard H. Hoffman, and Rose Marie Branson. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Harry I. Jones, and a step-child John Jones. Ms. Croft was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was an avid bird lover and bird watcher. Ms. Croft retired in 1990 from Dell Pharmacy in Aberdeen, MD. A viewing will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12-1 PM, at Grace United Methodist Church, 110 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD, 21001. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be held at Spesutia Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary