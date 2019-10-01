Home

1929 - 2019
Saturday, September 28, 2019, Dr. Hilton G. Stanford passed away at Gilchrist in Columbia, MD. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, children, Ronald, Donna and Eric (Dana), three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and other relatives. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 . Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Grassroots Crisis Intervention, Columbia, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
