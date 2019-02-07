|
Peacefully at home on February 6, 2019 HRACHIK "Ricki" BOSTWICK (nee Ghazikhanian); beloved Wife of 56 years to John O. Bostwick, Sr.; loving Mother of Carolyn L., John O., Jr. and Thomas H. Bostwick; dear Sister of Alice Young and Seda Macintosh; cherished Grandmother of Kathryn B. Wilson, John Andrew, Kelly E., Amanda I. and Hannah L. Bostwick; Great-Grandmother of Emma.Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ricki's name to St. Mary's Armenian Apostolic Church, 4125 Fessenden St, NW, Washington, DC 20016, and/or the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 East 59th St., New York, NY 10022. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2019