Holden "Chet" Newell
1950 - 2020
Holden "Chet" Newell, age 70 of Hunlock Creek, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

He was born in Mehoopany, PA on February 16, 1950 and was the son of the late Holden, Jr. and Beatrice Harvey Newell.

Chet graduated from Dallas High School in 1968 and worked in the auto industry for Ertley/MotorWorld and Rayco for the majority of his career. He belonged to many dart leagues and 4X4 off roading clubs. Chet enjoyed classic cars, drag racing, auto shows, eating out, and ice cream. His little buddy and companion, "Coco", his Bichon Frise dog, kept him company throughout the years.

In addition to his parents, Chet was preceded in death by his sister, Teina Newell Foell; brother, John Newell; and 3 nephews.

Chet is survived by daughter, Shelley Newell of Bel Air, MD; son, Dave Newell of Nanticoke; brothers, Rance (Joan) Newell, Hunlock Creek; Richard (Alice) Newell, Dallas; Lester (Mary Ann) Newell, Hunlock Creek; and Terry (Diane) Newell, Kingson; sisters, Mary Ann (Sam) Brown, Shavertown, Deb (Ron) Murphy, Shavertown; and Denise (Phil) Kaeferle, Wenonah, NJ; grandchildren, Alyssa and Aiden Newell and Blake and Tia Pegler; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Funeral service will immediately follow at 4 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Thom Morris, officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr # 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Online condolences can be made at

clswansonfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
AUG
23
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
