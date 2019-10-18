Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Hollis T. Houston Notice
On October 15, 2019 Hollis Tolle Houston beloved daughter of the late Mildred D. Houston and G. Porter Houston; devoted sister of G. Porter Houston, Jr and his wife Suzanne and the late James Albert "Bert" Houston and his surviving wife Hallie; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday from 4 to 6 PM where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Woodbine.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
