Holly Justine Engler, 38, of Bel Air, passed away quietly at home with her devoted parents by her side on Friday morning, February 8, 2019. Born November 5, 1980, Holly was strong, courageous, determined, kind, and full of love. Holly always looked forward to attending church services, her weekly manicures, and visiting with family and friends. Holly really enjoyed working with Blind Industries alongside Mr. Barry Councill. She also loved spending time with her best friend, Donna Taylor at Summit House. Holly is preceded in death by her grandparents Mortimer & Justine Engler, and Richard and Beatrice Hieronimus. She is survived by her parents, Harry and Dottie Engler, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 in honor of her father's service to our country. Interment Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary