Homer W. Hanson, age 77 years of Darlington, MD died at Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Rising Sun, MD at 11:58 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was the husband of Carolyn D. (Bebber) Hanson who died on August 23, 2010.
Born in Gatewood, WV, he was a son of the late Homer William and Gladys Virginia (Huffman) Hanson. He was a 1960 graduate of North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD and was employed by the Harford County Board of Education in the building maintenance department until his retirement. Simultaneously, Homer owned and operated Homer's Locksmith Service for many years.
Homer had served as an elder at Baptist View Regular Baptist Church, Jarrettsville, MD and later continued his ministry and Christian activities by visiting shut-ins and spreading the Word of God.
Survivors include;
Two sisters:
Emma Byer of Florida
Shirley Beal of Georgia
One brother:
Harold Hanson of Aberdeen, MD
His dear friend, Fran Webster of Oxford, PA
Homer is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings; William Hanson, Jerry Hanson and Betty Flaherty.
The visitation will be on Monday, August 17 from 6 to 8 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 18 beginning at 11 am, also at the funeral home with Rev. Marshal Childers of Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD officiating.
Interment will be in Baptist View Cemetery, 2718 Sharon Rd., Jarrettsville, MD
Contributions to the Darlington VFC, 2600 Castleton Rd., Darlington, MD 21034 would be appreciated.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915