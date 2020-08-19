1/1
Homer W. Hanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Homer W. Hanson, age 77 years of Darlington, MD died at Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Rising Sun, MD at 11:58 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was the husband of Carolyn D. (Bebber) Hanson who died on August 23, 2010.

Born in Gatewood, WV, he was a son of the late Homer William and Gladys Virginia (Huffman) Hanson. He was a 1960 graduate of North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD and was employed by the Harford County Board of Education in the building maintenance department until his retirement. Simultaneously, Homer owned and operated Homer's Locksmith Service for many years.

Homer had served as an elder at Baptist View Regular Baptist Church, Jarrettsville, MD and later continued his ministry and Christian activities by visiting shut-ins and spreading the Word of God.

Survivors include;

Two sisters:

Emma Byer of Florida

Shirley Beal of Georgia

One brother:

Harold Hanson of Aberdeen, MD

His dear friend, Fran Webster of Oxford, PA

Homer is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings; William Hanson, Jerry Hanson and Betty Flaherty.

The visitation will be on Monday, August 17 from 6 to 8 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 18 beginning at 11 am, also at the funeral home with Rev. Marshal Childers of Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD officiating.

Interment will be in Baptist View Cemetery, 2718 Sharon Rd., Jarrettsville, MD

Contributions to the Darlington VFC, 2600 Castleton Rd., Darlington, MD 21034 would be appreciated.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved