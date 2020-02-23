|
|
Honey (Suzanne) Metzbower, a truly cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away in her sleep at home in Ellicott City on February 19.
She was born Suzanne Honey Baker at Fort Meade in 1956, raised in Baltimore and Fallston, MD, and was married in Fallston in 1978 to Steve Metzbower. She raised three beloved children, Anne, Matthew and Robert, while also working as a dental assistant for most of her years. After retiring in 2012, she spent her time with family and friends in Ellicott City, and made many new friends spending winters in Singer Island, Florida.
For her entire life, Honey was tireless in her efforts to help others in need. She lovingly and selflessly cared for her mother Michiko Baker and her sister Nancy Pecora while ailing, and was a constant friend to her stepmother in law Pauline Metzbower toward the end of Pauline's life. She was always there for anyone among family and friends that needed a helping hand or just someone to listen and talk. Honey was truly an emissary of God's love, and she made an enormous difference in and impact on the lives so many people that she touched.
She was especially proud of her children, and was deeply involved in their lives. She had a special bond with her grandchildren Luke, Elliott, and Rose.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Metzbower; her three beloved children, Anne Metzbower of Columbia, MD, Matthew Metzbower of Baltimore, MD and Robert Metzbower of New York, NY; her adored grandchildren, Luke Smith, Elliott Smith and Rose Metzbower; Her brother Edward Baker, sister-in-law Donna Baker, and nephew Edward Baker, all of Dundalk, MD; as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She will be terribly missed. But we are comforted by the belief that she will be re-united with her beloved parents Edward and Michiko Baker; her adored sister Nancy Pecora; her parents-in-law Don and Nancy Metzbower with whom she had a special relationship; and her cherished pets, Buttons, Freckles and Maddie; all of whom passed away before her.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road, on Monday from 6:30 pm- 9 pm, where a memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Inurnment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020