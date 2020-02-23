Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map

Honey Metzbower


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Honey Metzbower Notice
Honey (Suzanne) Metzbower, a truly cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away in her sleep at home in Ellicott City on February 19.

She was born Suzanne Honey Baker at Fort Meade in 1956, raised in Baltimore and Fallston, MD, and was married in Fallston in 1978 to Steve Metzbower. She raised three beloved children, Anne, Matthew and Robert, while also working as a dental assistant for most of her years. After retiring in 2012, she spent her time with family and friends in Ellicott City, and made many new friends spending winters in Singer Island, Florida.

For her entire life, Honey was tireless in her efforts to help others in need. She lovingly and selflessly cared for her mother Michiko Baker and her sister Nancy Pecora while ailing, and was a constant friend to her stepmother in law Pauline Metzbower toward the end of Pauline's life. She was always there for anyone among family and friends that needed a helping hand or just someone to listen and talk. Honey was truly an emissary of God's love, and she made an enormous difference in and impact on the lives so many people that she touched.

She was especially proud of her children, and was deeply involved in their lives. She had a special bond with her grandchildren Luke, Elliott, and Rose.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Metzbower; her three beloved children, Anne Metzbower of Columbia, MD, Matthew Metzbower of Baltimore, MD and Robert Metzbower of New York, NY; her adored grandchildren, Luke Smith, Elliott Smith and Rose Metzbower; Her brother Edward Baker, sister-in-law Donna Baker, and nephew Edward Baker, all of Dundalk, MD; as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She will be terribly missed. But we are comforted by the belief that she will be re-united with her beloved parents Edward and Michiko Baker; her adored sister Nancy Pecora; her parents-in-law Don and Nancy Metzbower with whom she had a special relationship; and her cherished pets, Buttons, Freckles and Maddie; all of whom passed away before her.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road, on Monday from 6:30 pm- 9 pm, where a memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Inurnment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Honey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -