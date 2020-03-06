Home

Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
the University of Pennsylvania Cary Law School, Levy Conference Room
3501 Sanson Street
Philadelphia, PA
Honorable Tama (Myers) Clark


1946 - 2020
Honorable Tama (Myers) Clark Notice
December 24, 1946 – January 22, 2020

Retired Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tama Myers Clark, died peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020, in Mitchellville, Maryland.

A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Cary Law School, Levy Conference Room, 3501 Sanson Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from 10:30 am to noon, followed by lunch.

For Condolences, visit: http://www.jbjfh.com/guestbook/tama-clark

RSVP: [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
