December 24, 1946 – January 22, 2020
Retired Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tama Myers Clark, died peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020, in Mitchellville, Maryland.
A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Cary Law School, Levy Conference Room, 3501 Sanson Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from 10:30 am to noon, followed by lunch.
For Condolences, visit: http://www.jbjfh.com/guestbook/tama-clark
RSVP: [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020