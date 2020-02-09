Home

Honore R. Fullem Notice
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Honoré Rosalie Fullem (nee Anderson) of Freeland, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Clark Fullem; devoted mother of Christopher Fullem and his wife Kristen, Karen Fullem, Paul Fullem and his wife Carrie; dear sister of Paul Brian Anderson; loving grandmother of Kallie, Cameron and Morgan Fullem.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
