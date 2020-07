Jayson, Michael, Laura, I am saddened by and sorry for your loss. I grew up with Howard and Jeanne, spending many carefree days at 3484: swimming, iced tea, corn-on-the-cob, Fran's famous peach pie on the breezeway in summer, rides in the back-back of the powder blue Plymouth station wagon, July 4th fireworks at Reservoir Park. We were family in those days. May both their memories be for a blessing always.

Cynthia Melman

Washington, DC



