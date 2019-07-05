Home

Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
On June 27, 2019, Howard Bruce Williams, Sr., beloved husband to Hilda Williams, loving father to Howard B. Williams, Jr., and brother to Rodney Williams, Beverly Mae Harstad, Margaret Murray, and Sandra Williams Ortega. Also survived by 1 granddaughter, Mikayla Skye Williams. Friends may call on Saturday, July 6 from 10-11 a.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019
