CARPEROn Thursday, February 14, 2019, Howard W., beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Carper (nee Swauger), devoted father of Harold Carper, Hope Carper, Faith Carper, Yvonne Cowdry, Deborah Ahrens and Patricia Moore. Also survived by four grandchildren and two sisters.Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 179 Miller St., Grantsville, MD, on Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Military graveside rites will be accorded at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, MD. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019