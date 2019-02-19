Home

Newman Funeral Homes Pa
179 Miller St
Grantsville, MD 21536
(301) 895-5188
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newman Funeral Homes Pa
179 Miller St
Grantsville, MD 21536
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newman Funeral Homes Pa
179 Miller St
Grantsville, MD 21536
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newman Funeral Homes Pa
179 Miller St
Grantsville, MD 21536
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newman Funeral Homes Pa
179 Miller St
Grantsville, MD 21536
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Newman Funeral Homes Pa
179 Miller St
Grantsville, MD 21536
View Map
Howard Carper Notice
CARPEROn Thursday, February 14, 2019, Howard W., beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Carper (nee Swauger), devoted father of Harold Carper, Hope Carper, Faith Carper, Yvonne Cowdry, Deborah Ahrens and Patricia Moore. Also survived by four grandchildren and two sisters.Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 179 Miller St., Grantsville, MD, on Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Military graveside rites will be accorded at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, MD. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019
