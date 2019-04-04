Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Howard Caughy Jr.

Howard Caughy Jr. Notice
On March 2, 2019, Howard James Caughy Jr., devoted father of Howard James Caughy III, Elizabeth Harris Caughy, and Joseph Mullan Caughy; beloved husband of the late Gladys Joy Caughy; dear stepfather of Merry Johnson, Barbara Passmore, Kathy Linton, Debbie Dearstine, and Duane Phillips; dear grandfather of Caroline Jane and Harris James Caughy.Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 AM, at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook). www.wmfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 21, 2019
