On March 2, 2019, Howard James Caughy Jr., devoted father of Howard James Caughy III, Elizabeth Harris Caughy, and Joseph Mullan Caughy; beloved husband of the late Gladys Joy Caughy; dear stepfather of Merry Johnson, Barbara Passmore, Kathy Linton, Debbie Dearstine, and Duane Phillips; dear grandfather of Caroline Jane and Harris James Caughy.Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 AM, at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook). www.wmfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 21, 2019