Howard COHEN
Howard Lee Cohen, age 76 of Pikesville, died at home on June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanna (Shure) Cohen. Devoted father of David (Christy) Cohen and Stephen Cohen. Cherished Pop of Lance, Elizabeth and Grace Cohen. Brother of Maxine (Sylvan) Diatz and Dennis (Laurel) Cohen. Predeceased by his parents, Morris and Mary Cohen.

Howard had a rare form of cancer so he donated his body to the State Anatomy Board in the hopes that something could be learned that may help others with the same cancer. A memorial is being planned for a future date.

Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
