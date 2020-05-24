Howard E. Harrison III
1941 - 2020
On May 12, 2020 Howard E. "Buddy" Harrison, III passed away at the age of 79. He is the beloved husband of Kathleen D. (Quinn) Harrison, loving father of Stacey Harrison Simpson and husband Matt, Kelly Harrison Miller and husband Mark, and Howard E. Harrison, IV and wife Ellen, dear brother of Barbara A. Veltre, Linda M. Gardner and Bruce F. Harrison cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 8. Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his dearly loved parents, Howard E. Harrison Jr., and Geraldine C. (Bolger) Harrison as well as his brother -in-law John W. Gardner with whom he was very close.

A Celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Mr. Harrison, III, was laid to rest privately with his family in attendance. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Seasons Hospice Foundation (seasonsfoundation.org) 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, Il, 60018, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) 912 Killin Hill, Lilburn, GA 30047 or to the St. Jude Medical Center (stjude.org) 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
