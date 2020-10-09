1/1
Howard Edward Timmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard "Butch" Edward Timmons, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed on October 3, 2020 at the age of 65. Mr. Timmons was born in Havre de Grace to Howard Lee Timmons and Myrtle Elizabeth Ione Griffith. He was the devoted husband of Deborah Lynn Timmons, together for 40 years. Mr. Timmons was the father of Felicia Marie Johnson (Dennis), Katie Corun (Ron), Rebecca Faith Timmons, Howard "Heater" Edward Abraham Timmons, I, Preston Nathaniel Sanders Timmons, I, (Storm Hall), grandfather of Nicole Sue Smith, Dennis "DJ" Johnson, and Stephen Johnson, and great-grandfather of Isabella Marie Siler. He was the brother of Deanna Rembold, Sharon Timmons Simon, and Bonnie Bryant. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Timmons was a professional drummer playing in bands such as Sudden Storm (Scratch), Shooting Star, Silverado, Maria Rose Band, and Clueless. His bands opened for Porter Wagoner, Charlie Pride, and Lee Roy Parnell. He had the opportunity to play with Philippé Wynne and played a showcase with The Whispers, and Peaches and Herb. While with Sudden Storm, he played at several places including the Sheraton in Delaware, The Tally Ho in Wilmington, DE, and The Ritz in Baltimore, MD. They also played private parties for professional boxers Joe Frazier and brothers Michael and Leon Spinks. He also worked as a painter for Army Lodging at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Along with his love of music, Mr. Timmons enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, playing shuffleboard as well as coaching and playing in his pool league. He was a member and volunteered at the VFW Post 8126 and American Legion Post 47 in Havre de Grace. Mr. Timmons was a past member, volunteer, and commander of Sons of American Legion Post 128. He loved being with family and friends. He was known for playing Santa Claus. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-8pm at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street in Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11am. Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions in his memory may be made to Upper Chesapeake Foundation, Kaufman Cancer Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive in Bel Air, Maryland 21014, or Amedisys Hospice Care, Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816. Online condolences may be made at https://www.zellmanfuneralhome.com/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zellman Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
We will hold beautiful memories in our hearts we love you we will miss you dearly Butch until we all meet again in the beautiful land of Heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ and Saviour Amen Susie and Debbie
Susie and Debbie
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved