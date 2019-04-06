|
On April 4, 2019, Howard Francis Suess, beloved husband of T. Kathleen Suess (nee Melocik), devoted father of Douglas F. Suess, Stephen R. Suess and Karen E. Moore, dear grandfather of Megan and Michelle Moore, Brandon Suess, Jennifer Suess, Kelly Suess and Christi Suess. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Howard worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Washington, DC and was a manager for the implementation of the zip plus four delivery system in the United States. He was a veteran of World War II and received a Purple Heart and a Silver Star in the Battle of the Bulge for the 99th Infantry Division. A private ceremony will be undertaken by the family to celebrate Howard's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. www.dav.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019