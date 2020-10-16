Howard Kirk, 76, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Haley Kirk, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Julie Kirk, sisters, Bonnie Posner and Barbara Combs, and his parents, Isadore and Violet Krichinsky.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 9:30am. The graveside portion of the service will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville, MD, through zoom or in person at 10:30am. Please see Sol Levinson's website to view the virtual service and other funeral information. Please omit flowers.



