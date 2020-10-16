1/1
Howard Kirk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Kirk, 76, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Haley Kirk, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Julie Kirk, sisters, Bonnie Posner and Barbara Combs, and his parents, Isadore and Violet Krichinsky.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 9:30am. The graveside portion of the service will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville, MD, through zoom or in person at 10:30am. Please see Sol Levinson's website to view the virtual service and other funeral information. Please omit flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Funeral
09:30 AM
live stream
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Druid Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved