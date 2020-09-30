1/
Howard Kui Yuen Kam
{ "" }
On September 29, 2020, Howard Kui Yuen Kam, beloved husband of the late Maybelle (nee Gee); devoted father of Jeffrey H. Kam (Sandra), Cynthia M. Everitt (Stephen), and the late Kevin Kam; loving grandfather of Samantha, Christopher, Stephanie, Kaelyn, Courteney, and Lindsey; cherished great grandfather of Callie and Jameson. Howard was also survived by his siblings Richard and Janice.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, October 2nd, from 4 to 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held, Saturday, October 3rd, 10 AM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Interment Lorraine Park Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
