|
|
On April 2, 2019 Donald L. Howard Sr Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Howard (née Dyson). Dear father of Donald Howard Jr. and Sherry, Donna Shearer and Larry, Scott Howard and Mary, John Howard and Theresa, Keith Howard, and Teresa Kociolek and Mike. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 13 great. Brother of Kathleen Tyler and the late Edith Stogner, Albert and Frank Howard. Mass is being held in St. Clements Church, Lansdowne today Friday at 9:00 AM. Interment in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Md. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2019