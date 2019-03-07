Home

Howard Moses Berman Notice
On March 5, 2019, Howard Moses Berman; beloved husband of Deborah Berman (nee Richards); devoted father of John A. (Nanci) Berman, Stephen J. Berman (Nicole Fradette) and Robert A. Berman (Chase Brock); dear brother of the late Alvin (Gloria) Berman, Richard Berman and Barbara Berman Soley; loving son of the late Joseph and Anna Berman; adoring grandfather of Oliver Berman, Samuel Berman, Owen Berman and Olivia Berman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 8, at 1 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at Suburban Country Club, 7600 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday 3-5:30 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
