Howard Puritz, 76, of Pikesville, MD passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Puritz (nee Fish); children, Allan (Kimberly) Puritz and Richard (Melissa) Puritz; siblings, David Puritz and Robin Puritz (Bill Prime); and grandchildren, Madison, Ashley, Hunter and Tyler Puritz. He was predeceased by his parents, Allan Puritz and Irene Kurland.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, October 25 at 9:30 am. Please see Sol Levinson's website to view the virtual service. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.