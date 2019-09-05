|
On September 2, 2019, HOWARD R. BRADLEY passed away at the age of 94. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary A. Bradley (Zeller). Loving father of Mark (Claire) Bradley, Cecilia (Jody) Landers, John Bradley, William Bradley, Sharon McCarthy, Loretta (Steven) Miller, Mariana (Mark) Malinowski, Matthew (Lori) Bradley, Lisa (Juan) Hernandez, and the late Luke Bradley. Devoted grandfather of 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic church Saturday 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the . www.RuckFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019