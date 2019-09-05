Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic church
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard R. Bradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard R. Bradley Notice
On September 2, 2019, HOWARD R. BRADLEY passed away at the age of 94. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary A. Bradley (Zeller). Loving father of Mark (Claire) Bradley, Cecilia (Jody) Landers, John Bradley, William Bradley, Sharon McCarthy, Loretta (Steven) Miller, Mariana (Mark) Malinowski, Matthew (Lori) Bradley, Lisa (Juan) Hernandez, and the late Luke Bradley. Devoted grandfather of 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic church Saturday 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the . www.RuckFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now