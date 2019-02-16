Home

Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth Moses Cemetery
Pinelawn, MD
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
6 Colt Place
Old Westbury, MD
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
6 Colt Place
Old Westbury, MD
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
6 Colt Place
Old Westbury, MD
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baltimore at 6 Valleys Crest Court
Owings Mills, MD
On February 14, 2019, Howard S. Cohen; loving husband of Beverly Cohen (nee Greenberg); devoted father of Beth Cohen (Peter, II) Rosenwald and Lauren Cohen (Seth) Oliphant; cherished brother of Caryn (Burt) Eschen; dear son of the late Sol and Esther Cohen; doting grandfather of Jake and Andy Rosenwald and Scarlett and Sawyer Oliphant.Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Moses Cemetery- Pinelawn, New York on Sunday, February 17, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. In mourning at 6 Colt Place, Old Westbury, NY 11560, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm each day, then in Baltimore at 6 Valleys Crest Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday only from 4pm to 8pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
