Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
On December 6, 2019, Howard Scott of Clarksville, beloved son of the late William and Elizabeth (Purvis) Scott, brother of the late John "Jack" Scott, dear uncle of Marc, Troy, Adam and Laura Scott and great uncle of Kaitlyn, William, Jack and Hailey Scott.

Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Methodist Cemetery. Those who desire may direct donations in Mr. Scott's name to St. Davids Episcopal Church, 4700 Roland Ave. Baltimore, MD 21210. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
