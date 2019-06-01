Howard Zemlak, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joane Zemlak (nee Jacobs), his loving children, Ira Zemlak, Jeffrey (Nancy) Zemlak, and Denise Zemlak, siblings, Dorothy (late Melvin) Fine, Ethel (late Melvin) Milner, and Gilbert Zemlak. He was the beloved brother-in-law of the late Robert Jacobs of Baltimore, MD, Melvin and the late Muriel Jacobs of Baltimore, MD, and Leonard and Jean Jacobs of Dallas, TX. He was the adored Poppy of Katelyn Zemlak, Sean Zemlak, Kylie Beveridge (Zemlak), and Alexi Beveridge (Zemlak), and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Mr. Zemlak was predeceased by his parents, the late Alex and Dena Zemlak, and in-laws, Kate and David Jacobs. Mr. Zemlak ran Howard Electric, serving the greater Baltimore area for many years.Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, June 2, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S Department Of Veterans Affairs. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday only from 3 pm to 7 pm. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary