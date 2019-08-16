Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
1920 - 2019
Hoyt Culler Notice
Hoyt Benson Culler, 99 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Calvert Health Medical Center of Prince Frederick, MD. Born March 8, 1920 in Port Deposit, MD, he was the son of the late Marsh M. and Florence Ferguson Culler.

Hoyt was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during W.W. II. and was a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD. He was the owner/operator of the Susquehanna Dredging Company of Perryville, MD.

Hoyt is survived by his sons, Richard Culler of South Carolina, Gary Culler of Perryville, MD, and James Culler of North East, MD; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 7 PM until 9 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Brian Dempsey of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
