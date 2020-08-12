1/
Hoyt Franklin Moxley
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Born September 3, 1931, in Harford County MD. Died August 3, 2020, at Stella Maris Care Facility Baltimore County, MD. He was the eldest son of Kam and Sylvanna Moxley. He was predeceased by his wife Pauline Moxley. Hoyt served in the U.S. Air Forces in the early 1950's. He had his private pilot license and enjoyed flying. He was a self-employed contractor with many talents, and built many structures in Harford Co. Hoyt had a pile driving business and worked in the upper bay area by the Susquehanna, Bush and northeast rivers. He had a good life. In September there will be a grave side service at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers give a donation in his named to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
