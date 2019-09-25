Home

Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
520 S. Ponca Street
Baltimore, MD
Hrysavgi Passas

Hrysavgi Passas Notice
On September 22, 2019, Hrysavgi Passas, beloved wife of the late Georgios Passas, devoted mother of Alexandra Passas-Sizemore and her husband, Kenneth and Eleni Trivizas and her husband, Spiros, loving grandmother of Georgios and Mattheos Sizemore, Lindsey Quigley and Maria Elpiniki Trivizas, dearest great-grandmother of Marina and Leonidas, cherished sister of Vasilios and Konstantinos. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of other loving family members.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A.. from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., where a Trisaghion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 520 S. Ponca Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
