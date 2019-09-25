|
On September 22, 2019, Hrysavgi Passas, beloved wife of the late Georgios Passas, devoted mother of Alexandra Passas-Sizemore and her husband, Kenneth and Eleni Trivizas and her husband, Spiros, loving grandmother of Georgios and Mattheos Sizemore, Lindsey Quigley and Maria Elpiniki Trivizas, dearest great-grandmother of Marina and Leonidas, cherished sister of Vasilios and Konstantinos. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of other loving family members.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A.. from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., where a Trisaghion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 520 S. Ponca Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019