Hubert R. "Tommy" Thompson, age 76 years of Whiteford, MD died on Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. He was the husband of Georgia L. (Cochran) Thompson who died on July 29, 2013.
Tommy was born in Darlington, MD on October 8, 1944 a son of the late Hubert Shephard and Alice Adele (Hickman) Thompson. He worked at the former Wiley Shipyard in Port Deposit, MD early in his career and later became a mason by trade. Tommy spent many years working alongside his brother-in-law, Andy Welch with Fawn Grove Masonry. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing softball, fishing, hunting, and he also enjoyed playing poker.
He is survived by; Four children: Dewey Fuller and his wife, Linda of Rising Sun, MD Alice Beale and her husband, Samuel of White Hall, MD Ronnie Thompson and his companion, Melissa Herndon of Fawn Grove, PA Mickie Thompson and his wife, Lisa of Delta, PA One sister: Naomi M. "Sue" Welch and her husband, Andrew of Whiteford, MD One brother Wayne Allen Thompson of Havre de Grace, MD Seven grandchildren Megan Thompson, Christopher Fuller, Sammy Beale, Joshua Thompson, Branden Thompson, Cody Thompson and Alyssa Thompson A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening, November 10 from 6 to 8 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 11 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Dublin Southern Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
would be appreciated.