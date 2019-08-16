|
|
Dr. Hugh Robert Carlon was born on October 4, 1934 in Camden, NJ. He was raised in Yeadon, PA, a Philadelphia suburb, and graduated from Yeadon High School in 1952. He earned his B.S. in chemical engineering from Drexel University in 1957, an M.S. in systems engineering from George Washington University in 1971, and a doctorate in physics in 1979 through a unique international program. In 1986-87 while working at the University of Manchester in England on a U.S. Secretary of the Army Research Fellowship, he also became eligible for the prestigious Doctor of Science degree. He chose not to use his titles, preferring to be called "Hugh" by all of those who knew him.
Dr. Carlon was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was selected to serve on the staff of the Chief of Engineers in his Washington, DC headquarters. There, Dr. Carlon learned about Edgewood Arsenal, MD. He became employed at Edgewood as an engineer in 1958, where he spent his entire career in what is now known as the U.S. Army Edgewood Research, Development and Engineering Center (ERDEC). In 1959 he married Catherine Danzeisen in Yeadon, PA. They lived in Bel Air and were active for many years in the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd where Dr. Carlon was a councilman and co-chairman of the building committee. During these years Dr. Carlon also researched and wrote an extensive, hard-bound volume of family history including more than 1000 individuals. Today the book is found in over 100 libraries worldwide.
Dr. Carlon was an invited scientist working with the British Ministry of Defense on a special project. He developed a lifelong love for England and things English, traveling there and throughout the world frequently.
His technical publications totaled about 300 and included about 30 United States patents, many dozens of scientific papers in international journals, over 100 official technical reports, many reports of special studies, presentations before international groups published in proceedings, and a wide variety of articles for special uses. Dr. Carlon was a registered Professional Engineer in Maryland and in 1992, the U.S. Army Material Command named him "AMC Engineer of the Year". He received countless honors and awards during his long career. He will be best remembered for his 30 years of work on molecular structure in water vapor-the so called "water clusters".
He was a member of Sigma Xi, the Optical Society of America, the American Institute of Physics, and the Mensa Society. Hugh did many things to help others. In the 1980's he conceived and established a program of international cooperation between schools in his hometown, and corresponding schools.
Dr. Carlon is survived by his wife Catherine (Danzeisen) Carlon, four children, Pamela Carlon, Suzanne McGill, David Carlon, and Diana Dyer; son-in-law James Dyer; and 7 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Saturday, August 17 from 11am – 12pm at which time a service will follow. Interment will be at Cokesbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019