Hugh Kreamer, age 91, passed away on September 15, 2019. Born February 16, 1928 in Dundalk, MD to William Samuel and Ida (DeBoy) Kreamer. He was predeceased by his loving wife Mollie (nee Ball). Hugh is survived by two daughters, Peggy Ladner (Eric) and Jeannine Reed (Larry); and grandson, Alexander Reed. Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Wednesday from 1-3 pm where services will begin at 3pm.
Inurnment will be held on October 7, 2019 at 11 am at Baltimore National Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019