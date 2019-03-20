Home

Hugh Marvin Barnhardt passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on March 12, 2019. Hugh was born in Concord, North Carolina and grew up working on his family's farm. At the age of 18 he moved to Washington, D.C. and started working as a clerk with the FBI. He obtained a degree in Accounting and was promoted to Special Agent in the FBI where he worked for the next 30 years. Hugh is survived by his daughters, Joyce, Carol, Sally, Sarah, and Linda; and his grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Hannah, Justin, Emma, and Paul. Hugh was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, and grandson, Jebediah. Hugh dearly loved his family, and enjoyed travel, espresso, and dry martinis. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, 11:00am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Catonsville, MD .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
