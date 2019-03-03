Home

On Friday, March 1, 2019, HUGO OSCAR LIEM, JR, of Ellicott City. Beloved husband of 64 years to Lou Jean Liem; loving father of Janice Selmer (Mark), Doug Liem (Beth Hoff), and Sandy Eggerl (Robert); cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Jeanette Hooper.A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 929 Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21228. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
