Hugo Piccinini passed away on May 11, 2019 at the age of 92, husband of the late Mary V. Piccinini (nee Delorenzo). Survived by his sisters-in-law Teresa Delorenzo and Dolores Delorenzo, a cousin Guido Piccinini, many nieces, nephews and devoted and caring friends and neighbors Christine and Tom Ioannou and Cathy and Tom Bashore. He is also survived by family in Italy, a sister Pasqualina and a dear nephew Massimo and other nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Mr. Piccinini will lie-in-repose at Stella Maris Chapel on Friday from 10:30 to 11 AM when the Funeral Mass will begin. Entombment Dulaney Valley Mausoleum.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019