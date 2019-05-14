Home

Hugo Piccinini

Hugo Piccinini Notice
Hugo Piccinini passed away on May 11, 2019 at the age of 92, husband of the late Mary V. Piccinini (nee Delorenzo). Survived by his sisters-in-law Teresa Delorenzo and Dolores Delorenzo, a cousin Guido Piccinini, many nieces, nephews and devoted and caring friends and neighbors Christine and Tom Ioannou and Cathy and Tom Bashore. He is also survived by family in Italy, a sister Pasqualina and a dear nephew Massimo and other nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Mr. Piccinini will lie-in-repose at Stella Maris Chapel on Friday from 10:30 to 11 AM when the Funeral Mass will begin. Entombment Dulaney Valley Mausoleum.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019
