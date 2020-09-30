H.W (Henry) Jennings (1937-2020)
H.W. Jennings of Bel Air died September 25 at home in his garden. He was 83.
Born in Sulphur Springs, TX, he was the son of the late Walter Jennings and Etta Browning Jennings, and the husband of Lillian (Fouse) Jennings.
Mr. Jennings was a US Army Veteran where he served as a medic. He also worked for more than 20 years at Wiley Manufacturing in Port Deposit and was given the nickname "Cotton Picker." He helped in the construction of the Fort McHenry Tunnel Tubes and the Miss Circle Line Ferry for NYC. Henry later worked for the US Government at Aberdeen Proving Ground, The YMCA of Maryland, and then retired from Harford County Public Schools where he worked at William Paca Old Post Elementary Schools as Chief Custodian for 12 years.
Henry loved gardening, fishing, sports (especially the Orioles, Ravens, and Cowboys), country music, making others laugh with his witty jokes, and the movie "The Lost Valentine". But his greatest love was God, his family and his grandchildren who proudly called him "Pop-Pop".
He attended Living Hope Ministries Church of God and always enjoyed seeing friends there and sharing his latest stories with them.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is also survived by his two sons, David A. Jennings and his wife Patricia, Randy W. Jennings and his wife Diana, a sister Nelba Yaden, 5 grandchildren: Danielle Ervin and her husband Michael, Randy Jennings Jr., David Jennings, Carissa Jennings, Matthew Wicker and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Juanita Byers and Mildred Williams, and three brothers, John Tom Jennings, Arthur Jennings and Robert Jennings.
Pallbearers will be Randy Jennings, Mark Sanders, Josh Radke, Edward Fouse Jr., Michael Fouse, Willard (Bill) Barker Jr., Edwin Rivera.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate Henry's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 and begin at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.