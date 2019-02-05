|
|
On February 3, 2019, Hya Heine (nee Levine); beloved wife of the late Edward Heine; loving mother of Carl (Julie) Watner, Lyn Watner and Hyll Krevolin; devoted sister of the late Mark Levine; dear daughter of the late Harry and Celia Levine; loving grandmother of William (Monica) Watner, Tucker Watner, Callia Watner, Anya Watner, Bryan (Frances) Lazerow, Eric (Melissa) Lazerow and Marc Lazerow; adored great grandmother of Akiva and Adaya Lazerow, Carson, Jackson and Hudson Lazerow, Luke and Silas Watner. Funeral services and interment will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park - Elkridge, MD on Thursday, February 7 at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, 5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239 or Baltimore Women's Giving Circle, c/o Baltimore Community Foundation, P.O. Box 37422, Baltimore, MD 21298. The family will be receiving at 101 Taplow Road, Baltimore, MD 21212, Thursday following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019