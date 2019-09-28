Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
1 St. Mary's Church Road
Abingdon, MD
Hyatt H. Young Notice
On September 23, 2019, Hyatt Hood Young, devoted daughter of the late Andrew J. Young, Jr. and Elizabeth Young; survived by her nieces Margaret Young Chambliss and Linn Jackson Lyford; predeceased in death by her brother Andrew Jackson Young, III, and her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Welsh Young. Hyatt was a graduate of Garrison Forest School, after graduation she was employed at NessCampbell Architects and later by Operators Heat as a bookkeeper. Hyatt was an active member of the Maryland Colonial Dames, Chapter 1, Daughters of the Cincinnati, Junior League, Roslyn Garden Club and Tuesday Luncheon Club.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 on Tuesday, October 1st at 10 am. Interment Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
