Ian Donald MacLean-Blevins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Early on Friday, June 19th, 2020, Ian Donald MacLean-Blevins, loving husband, son, brother, and uncle, succumbed to a rare illness at the young age of 34. Born to Mark and Kimberley MacLean-Blevins of Westminster, Maryland, Ian married Kristin Crane in July of 2015, in Seattle, Washington, where Ian and Kristin made their home with their Corgi pups, Bagel and Donut.

Ian attained the honor of Eagle Scout, graduated from Virginia Tech, and spent his career working as a computer engineer. Ian and Kristin enjoyed traveling and especially loved Disney, where they visited parks in the US and Europe. Ian loved being with family and friends and was known for his good humor, his keen intellect, his kind and gracious heart, and his desire to bring joy to those around him.

Ian was preceded in death by his younger brother, Benjamin. In addition to his wife and parents, Ian is survived by his siblings, Rebekah and Joshua Weikers, Abigail, Jacob, Katherine, Dorothy, and Caroline MacLean-Blevins, and his nieces Ariana and Addison Weikers. Additionally, he is survived by his parents-in-law David and Jodie Crane, and sister-in-law Kylee Crane. Ian is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Shirley MacLean, his paternal grandparents, Charles and Evelyn Blevins, and his aunts and uncles, Pam MacLean, Doug MacLean and Dale Cantone, and Kevin and Maggie Blevins.

Memorial services will be held in Seattle and in his hometown of Westminster once it is safe to gather. Notice for these memorial services will be shared when a time and place has been determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed in Ian's memory to:

Silver Run Community Food Pantry, checks written to: St. Mary's Evangelical Lutheran Church, memo: Food Pantry 3978 Littlestown Pike Westminster, MD 21158

Seattle South Park Senior Center www.spseniors.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 30, 2020
Sorry to hear of the loss of Ian.I will always remember him as a
Scouting friend.May the peace of God bring you comfort. I will put Ian in my prayers.Thinking of you

My Sympathy,
Donna
Donna Roe
Friend
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved