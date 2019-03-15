Ida Dougherty Montanary, age 93, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on March 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 21, 1925, daughter to Edward Daniel and Josephine Margaret (Porter) Dougherty. She was sister to Edward Daniel Dougherty II and Leo Thomas Dougherty, both of whom preceded her. She was the wife of the late William Emerson Montanary Sr. She is survived by her three children and six grandchildren. Her two sons, both of Bel Air, William Emerson Montanary Jr. and John Michael Dougherty Montanary; her daughter, Kathleen Jo Weber of Warrenton, Virginia; and grandchildren Keira Leigh Montanary, Gabriel William Montanary, Stephanie Ryan Weber, Ryan William Weber, Angela Megan Weber, and Jonathan David Weber.Mrs. Montanary grew up in Chase and Middle River and later moved to Joppa. She attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Kenwood High School. Additionally, she attended night school in Baltimore where she earned her AA degree as an Executive Secretary. She began her career working at Glen L. Martin and then Bata Shoe Company. She worked as an Executive Secretary to the Commanding General of Edgewood Arsenal. It was here that she met her husband, and choose to leave her career to be mother to their three children in Bel Air, Maryland.Mrs. Montanary was a pillar in her community, volunteering and serving at many of Harford County's organizations. She was a member, and prior president, of the Edgewood Officers' Wives Club. Additionally, she was a member of the Harford Choral Society. She was also a member, and prior president, of the Lioness Club of Bel Air (her husband was president of the Lion's Club). She was an officer of the election polls and volunteered at the Mormon library in Baltimore. During her time at the library, she was able to trace her family tree by hundreds of years. It was here that she discovered she is a descendent of the first King of Ireland. This discovery, combined with her love of her Irish heritage, led to two trips to Ireland. She also traveled to Italy with St. Margaret Catholic Church, where she was a 60 year member of the congregation. Ida was dedicated to her family, whom she loved dearly. Family was always her priority. From her children to her grandchildren, she always wanted to know the details of their lives. She created a warm loving home, and was the parent that her children's friends would come to for motherly advice. Ida made every birthday, occasion, and holiday a special celebration with her excitement, beautiful decorations, and delicious meals. She was the epitome of celebrating life at every turn.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of family-owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland, on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am with Officiating Father Roque Lim. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may send contributions to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014 or the John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at McComasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary