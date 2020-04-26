|
On April 18, 2020, Ida Helen Hawk (nee Lovenberg), beloved wife of the late Kenneth Hawk; devoted mother of Karen Hawk, Krista Jean Hawk MacTavish and her husband Tom, and David Hawk; cherished grandmother of Reid MacTavish and his wife Agnese, Hunter Hawk and his wife Margaux, Meredith Hawk Singh and her husband Neel Singh, Niklas MacTavish, and the late Jared Hawk; loving great-grandmother of Caelan, Sean, and Ida MacTavish, and Mikey Singh. Also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends.
A private graveside service was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020