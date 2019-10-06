Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Towson United Methodist Church
501 Hampton Ln
Baltimore, MD
Ida Lou Hudler Notice
On September 1, 2019, Ida Lou Hudler (nee Swope), beloved wife of the late James Vernon Hudler; devoted mother of Bruce Vernon Hudler and his wife Katherine and Glenn David Hudler and his wife Julie; loving grandmother of Tammy L. Campbell, Garrett D. Hudler, and Kelsey B. Hudler; cherished great grandmother of Thomas and Ryan Campbell.

A Memorial Service will be held at Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Ln, Baltimore, MD 21286, on Saturday, October 12th, 11 AM. Please join the family in Fellowship Hall for a light luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Towson United Methodist Church Music Department.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
