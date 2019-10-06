|
On September 1, 2019, Ida Lou Hudler (nee Swope), beloved wife of the late James Vernon Hudler; devoted mother of Bruce Vernon Hudler and his wife Katherine and Glenn David Hudler and his wife Julie; loving grandmother of Tammy L. Campbell, Garrett D. Hudler, and Kelsey B. Hudler; cherished great grandmother of Thomas and Ryan Campbell.
A Memorial Service will be held at Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Ln, Baltimore, MD 21286, on Saturday, October 12th, 11 AM. Please join the family in Fellowship Hall for a light luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Towson United Methodist Church Music Department.
