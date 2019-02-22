|
On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Ida May Ward (nee Martin) of Towson, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James "Buck" Ward, Jr. for 62 years; devoted mother of James "Marty" Ward and wife Sharon, Ida Lynn Semenuk and husband Michael, Frances DeSales Ward, Julie Kaczor and husband George, Jr. and Donna Ann Ward; loving grandmother of Eric Dean, Josh Dean and wife Tamara, Chelsea Renner and husband Callum, Lindsey Semenuk and Mari Alex Ward; great grandmother of Baylen, Isabella and Nicolina Dean, Michael, Connor, Logan and Jackson Semenuk; she also leaves behind her twin sister, Elizabeth McGeehan and preceded in death by her sister, Ada Cox. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019