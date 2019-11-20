Home

Ida May Eckenrode

Ida May Eckenrode Notice
AIKEN, SC - Mrs. Ida May Eckenrode, 91, devoted wife for 73 years of Raymond L. Eckenrode, Sr., passed away peacefully at their home surrounded by her family, with her faithful and loving dog, Jane by her side, on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Born in Baltimore, MD, Mrs. Eckenrode was the daughter of the late John M. and Evelyn Ryder Saffer.

Mrs. Eckenrode lived an energetic active life, deeply devoted to her family and her church. She was a generous giver of her time, money, attention, and opinion.

She loved hosting, preparing meals, and providing a place to stay for friends, family and even strangers.

Ida and her husband Ray, enjoyed traveling around the US. She was also an adventurous world traveler. Visiting more than 20 foreign countries.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Eckenrode is survived by sons Raymond L. Eckenrode, Jr. Aiken, John M. Eckenrode, and wife Sharon of Hyattsville, MD and daughter, Valerie Eckenrode Greene; seven grandchildren, Nathan Eckenrode, Rachel Eckenrode and husband Steve Barengo, Anna Eckenrode, Leigh Ann Eckenrode, Scott Eckenrode and wife Melissa, Mark Eckenrode and wife Katie, Louise Eckenrode and husband Keith Ayers; 11great grandchildren. Peter, Paige, ElizaJane, Shade, Charlotte, Olivia, Isabel, Selah, Lilah, Amirah May and Aiden.

A memorial gathering to honor Mrs. Eckenrode will be held in Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
