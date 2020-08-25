1/
Ida Pearl Miller
On August 22, 2020, Ida Pearl Miller (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Clifford Miller of Morgantown, WVA; loving mother of Roy, Diane, Catherine and Paula. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 1 PM. Face masks are required. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center 1800 Orleans Street Baltimore, MD 21287. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
