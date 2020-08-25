On August 22, 2020, Ida Pearl Miller (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Clifford Miller of Morgantown, WVA; loving mother of Roy, Diane, Catherine and Paula. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 1 PM. Face masks are required. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center 1800 Orleans Street Baltimore, MD 21287. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com