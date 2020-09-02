1/
Ida Ruth Hylton
On August 31, 2020, Ida Ruth Hylton, beloved wife of the late Alvin R. Hylton; mother of Helen Nelson (Jeff), Betty Davis, Laura Shaffer (Ron), Mary Farfoglia (Paolo), and Michael Hylton (Debby); grandmother of Jimmy, Michael, Rachel, Matthew, Jessica, Monica, and Nicolas; great-grandmother of Amber, Christian, Ava, and Cecelia; sister of Charles Ray Whealton and the late Warren "Bud" Whealton (the late Marie). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, and on Friday, September 4, from 10-11 am at Covenant of Grace Church, 820 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's name may be made to Covenant of Grace Church or to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Covenant of Grace Church
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Covenant of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
