On August 31, 2020, Ida Ruth Hylton, beloved wife of the late Alvin R. Hylton; mother of Helen Nelson (Jeff), Betty Davis, Laura Shaffer (Ron), Mary Farfoglia (Paolo), and Michael Hylton (Debby); grandmother of Jimmy, Michael, Rachel, Matthew, Jessica, Monica, and Nicolas; great-grandmother of Amber, Christian, Ava, and Cecelia; sister of Charles Ray Whealton and the late Warren "Bud" Whealton (the late Marie). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, and on Friday, September 4, from 10-11 am at Covenant of Grace Church, 820 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's name may be made to Covenant of Grace Church or to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.
