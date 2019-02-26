|
Ida K. (nee Katz) Shankman, February 25, 2019. Mother of Dr. David (the late Toby) Knopf. Grandmother of Debra (Seth) Weisleder. Great grandmother of Jordyn Ava and Danielle Farah Weisleder. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside services Wednesday 2:30 P.M. precisely at Montefiore Cemetery, 600 Church Rd. Jenkintown, PA 19046. Contributions in her memory may be made to Lubavitch Center of Howard County, 770 Howes Ln. Columbia, MD 21044 or Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Development Office, 36 Battery Pl. New York, NY 10280. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019