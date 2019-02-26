Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Shankman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Shankman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ida Shankman Notice
Ida K. (nee Katz) Shankman, February 25, 2019. Mother of Dr. David (the late Toby) Knopf. Grandmother of Debra (Seth) Weisleder. Great grandmother of Jordyn Ava and Danielle Farah Weisleder. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside services Wednesday 2:30 P.M. precisely at Montefiore Cemetery, 600 Church Rd. Jenkintown, PA 19046. Contributions in her memory may be made to Lubavitch Center of Howard County, 770 Howes Ln. Columbia, MD 21044 or Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Development Office, 36 Battery Pl. New York, NY 10280. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.