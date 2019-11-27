|
|
On November 20, 2019 Ida Virginia Bond devoted mother of Karen Bond and loving grandmother of Jenna Octavia Bond.
Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER - RANDALLSTOWN 5616 OLD COURT ROAD on Sunday, December 1 where the family will receive friends 1 pm until 3 pm. The family will also receive friends on Monday, December 2 at St. Marks U.M. Church 1440 Dorsey Road, Hanover, Maryland at 10 am follow by funeral service at 10:30 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019