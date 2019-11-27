Home

March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marks U.M. Church
1440 Dorsey Road
Hanover, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Marks U.M. Church
1440 Dorsey Road
Hanover, MD
On November 20, 2019 Ida Virginia Bond devoted mother of Karen Bond and loving grandmother of Jenna Octavia Bond.

Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CENTER - RANDALLSTOWN 5616 OLD COURT ROAD on Sunday, December 1 where the family will receive friends 1 pm until 3 pm. The family will also receive friends on Monday, December 2 at St. Marks U.M. Church 1440 Dorsey Road, Hanover, Maryland at 10 am follow by funeral service at 10:30 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
